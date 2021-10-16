Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.12

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and traded as high as $35.39. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 2,623 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $335,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.