InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0153 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $394,202.11 and approximately $20.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00314149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,820,913 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

