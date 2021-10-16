Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Inseego has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

