Insights Network Market Capitalization Achieves $15.98 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $853,207.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,704,260 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

