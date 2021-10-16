InsurAce 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $17.42 million and $2.20 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

