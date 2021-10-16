inSure (SURE) Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. inSure has a market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One inSure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

inSure Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

