Insured Finance (INFI) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.65 million and $5,944.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

