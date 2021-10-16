Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $8.06 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $46.39 or 0.00076533 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.06 billion and approximately $543.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,722.10 or 1.00171363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.91 or 0.06283434 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,853,878 coins and its circulating supply is 173,832,532 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

