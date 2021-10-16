Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post $22.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

