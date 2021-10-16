Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,228,732 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

