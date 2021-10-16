Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,228,732 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.