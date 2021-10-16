Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.