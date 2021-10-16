Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IQI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 48,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.