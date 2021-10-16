Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IQI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 48,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

