Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.