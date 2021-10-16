InvestDigital (IDT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $106,028.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $167,041.48 and $106,028.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00205933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 114,260,853 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.