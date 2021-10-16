Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 16th (PII, PUBGY, PVG, RICOY, RVNC, SBCF, SBT, SCMWY, SNBR, SSAAY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, October 16th:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

