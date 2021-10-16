iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 521,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,477. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

