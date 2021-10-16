Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $26.10. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $207.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.54.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

