iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

