iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 56.1% in September

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78.

