iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 72.7% in September

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 109,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

