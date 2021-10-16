iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

