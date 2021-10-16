iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $822,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,603 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,530,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

