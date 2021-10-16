iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

