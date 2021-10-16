Italo (XTA) Trading Up 119.7% Over Last 7 Days

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Italo has traded up 119.7% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $21,693.11 and approximately $1,514.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

