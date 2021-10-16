Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.77. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

