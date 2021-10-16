Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

