James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in James River Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in James River Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

