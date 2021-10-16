JD Sports Fashion Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, November 1st (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) are going to split on the morning of Monday, November 1st. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
About JD Sports Fashion
