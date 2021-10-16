JD Sports Fashion Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, November 1st (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) are going to split on the morning of Monday, November 1st. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

