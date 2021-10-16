Joint Ventures Hits One Day Volume of $19,823.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $57,493.56 and approximately $19,823.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00206212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00093021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

