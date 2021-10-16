JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.88 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

