JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.07 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Bank OZK worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $44.52 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

