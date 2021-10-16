JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

