JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 664,202 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

