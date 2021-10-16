Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

JMIA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,203. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

