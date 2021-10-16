Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

