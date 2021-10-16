JUST Hits Market Cap of $173.00 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. JUST has a total market cap of $173.00 million and $157.78 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

