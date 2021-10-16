Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 486,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

KALU stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. 126,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

