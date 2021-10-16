Kalmar (KALM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $225,532.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,681 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

