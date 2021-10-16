Karura (KAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.72 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Karura has a market cap of $71.78 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.32 or 0.00013631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

