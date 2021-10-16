KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. KDDI has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

