KeeperDAO Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $170.52 or 0.00279799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $105.32 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.