Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kforce worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 331.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

