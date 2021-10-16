Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.21.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

