Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.60.

KXSCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

