Kind Ads Token Price Reaches $0.0052 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $219,046.42 and $19.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

