Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KGC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

