KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $66.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.