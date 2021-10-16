Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.86 Million

Analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post sales of $231.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.72 million and the highest is $232.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $870.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.60 on Friday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Knowles by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 105,023.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.