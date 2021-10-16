Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post sales of $231.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.00 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $870.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Knowles by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.60 on Friday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

