Koios Beverage Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Koios Beverage has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

